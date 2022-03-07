During the 10-1 start for his Gophers men's basketball team, first-year coach Ben Johnson heard talk about being in NCAA tournament contention and even in early running for national coach of the year.

That's how surprised the college basketball world was about the Gophers' success so quickly in Johnson's tenure, especially with him bringing in 10 newcomers.

The Gophers early on played above the last-place preseason projections, but that's still where they ended up in the final Big Ten standings after a 75-62 loss at Northwestern in their regular-season finale on Sunday.

A couple of weeks ago, the Gophers (13-16, 4-16 Big Ten) pounded Northwestern 77-60 at home to win their fourth conference game with four regular-season games remaining. They wouldn't win again.

The Gophers now will play 11th-seeded Penn State on Wednesday in the opening round of the Big Ten tournament in Indianapolis.

Coming off his career-high 39 points in an 84-73 loss at Maryland earlier in the week, Jamison Battle had 11 of his 20 points in the first half Sunday, but the Gophers trailed 46-26 at halftime.

The Gophers needed one more victory to solidify the 13th seed in the Big Ten tourney after Nebraska upset first-place Wisconsin on the road earlier Sunday. The Cornhuskers, who broke an 0-12 conference start by beating Minnesota last month, have won three straight games.

After barely missing upsets against Wisconsin and Indiana to finish the home slate, the Gophers were forced to do something they hadn't done since the calendar turned to 2022: win on the road.

Johnson always maintained realistic expectations in a rebuilding year, but he was pleasantly surprised to see the U's hot November and December that included road wins at Pittsburgh, Mississippi State and Michigan.

Minnesota suffered injuries and was hit by COVID-19 issues that contributed to the 15 losses in the last 18 regular-season games, but Sunday was also the ninth straight road loss.

The Wildcats (14-15, 7-13) wouldn't give their opponent any confidence in Evanston on their senior night by jumping to a 29-9 advantage in the first half and never really letting up.

Northwestern's biggest lead was 52-31 less than two minutes into the second half, but Battle and Payton Willis combined for 10 points during a 12-2 run to give Wildcats fans a scare.

Sean Sutherlin's layup cut it to an 11-point deficit, and his first three-pointer of the game later got the Gophers within 63-55 with just under four minutes to play.

Boo Buie's two free throws extended it to a double-digit game, but it was Pete Nance's block on Sutherlin that sent the biggest message on Minnesota's ensuing possession.

Nance finished with 19 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks to lead the Wildcats, who earned the 12th seed and will open the Big Ten tournament against 13th-seeded Nebraska.

Gophers senior big man Eric Curry, who missed Wednesday's game at Maryland with a shoulder injury, returned to the starting lineup Sunday. He finished with three points and five rebounds in 26 minutes.

Curry provided the lone inside presence for the Gophers this season, and he fought through illness and injury. Johnson's lack of depth caused the U to struggle defensively for most of Big Ten play.

During the Gophers' 10-1 start, they held opponents to 63 points per game, 25% shooting from three-point range and 41% shooting from the field. Entering Sunday, they were allowing 73 points and ranked last in conference games in opponents' three-point shooting (38.4%) and field-goal shooting (48.6%).

The Wildcats hit seven three-pointers in the first half and outrebounded Minnesota 48-31 on the night.

