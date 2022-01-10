The turnover on Gophers coach P.J. Fleck's staff continues.

On Monday, Gophers defensive line coach Chad Wilt left to become the defensive coordinator at Indiana, a source confirmed.

That marks the third time in four days, the Gophers have lost a coach to a promotion elsewhere.

On Friday, defensive backs/safeties coach Joe Harasymiak left the Gophers to become defensive coordinator at Rutgers.

The Gophers ranked sixth in the nation last season in scoring defense (17.3 points per game), led by defensive coordinator Joe Rossi and two assistants — Harasymiak and Wilt — who have left to become Big Ten defensive bosses.

On Sunday, tight ends coach Clay Patterson left to become tight ends coach/passing game coordinator at Colorado. Patterson is working under former Gophers offensive coordinator Mike Sanford, who was replaced at Minnesota by Kirk Ciarrocca.