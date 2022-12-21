Gophers women's basketball coach Lindsay Whalen will miss Thursday's game against Eastern Illinois due to illness.

Whalen is recovering at home and will return when medically cleared. After Thursday's game, the Gophers don't play again until they resume the Big Ten Conference schedule with a game at Maryland Dec. 30.

Associate head coach Shimmy Gray-Miller will coach the team against Eastern Illinois. Gray-Miller has extensive experience coaching in the Power Five conferences in her two-decade career, with stints as an assistant at Arizona, Washington, Nebraska, Florida, Texas Tech and Clemson.

Gray-Miller was head coach at St. Louis University from 2005-12.

This is the second time a medical issue has temporarily sidelined Whalen. She missed two games in early January this year after undergoing an emergency appendectomy. Then-assistant Carly Thibault-DuDonis coached the Gophers in a 62-49 victory at Rutgers and an 87-73 loss at Maryland.