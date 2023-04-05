Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

TAMPA, FLA. — A season of accolades for the Gophers men's hockey team continued Wednesday when coach Bob Motzko was announced as the winner of the Spencer Penrose Award as Division I men's coach of the year as selected by CCM and the American Hockey Coaches Association.

Motzko, whose Gophers (28-9-1) are ranked No. 1 in the nation entering Thursday's NCAA Frozen Four semifinal against Boston University, is the second Gophers coach to win the honor, joining John Mariucci in 1953. Motzko was a finalist for the second consecutive year after winning the Big Ten regular-season title for the second year in a row — this season's title by a record 19 points — and reaching the Frozen Four for two consecutive years.

The Gophers have not been ranked outside the top four this season and spent 12 weeks as the No. 1 team in at least one national poll. They boast two of the three Hat Trick finalists for the Hobey Baker Award in freshman center Logan Cooley and sophomore left winger Matt Knies.

"We're excited to be here,'' Motzko said during Wednesday's Frozen Four media day at Amalie Arena. "It was a great regional to pop our way through in Fargo to get back here. It's such a special moment. … We've got a veteran group of guys and 11 freshmen. Our older guys are paving the way for us, and we're in a good spot.''