NCAA men's Frozen Four

Thursday's semifinals, Amalie Arena, Tampa, Fla.

Gophers vs. Boston University, 4 p.m. (ESPN2)

Gophers at a glance: Minnesota (28-9-1) advanced by winning the Fargo Regional, topping Canisius 9-2 and St. Cloud State 4-1. The Gophers, second nationally in goals per game (4.21) have 10 players with 20 or more points, led by the top line of Logan Cooley (20 goals, 37 assists, 57 points) centering Matthew Knies (21-20-41) and Jimmy Snuggerud (21-29-50). Cooley and Knies are two of the Hat Trick finalists for the Hobey Baker Award. Jackson LaCombe (9-26-35) leads a deep defensive corps, while goalie Justen Close is 4-1 with a 1.97 goals-against average and .921 save percentage in NCAA play.

Did you know? Defenseman Brock Faber is the leading scorer in NCAA tournament play among the four Frozen Four teams. He has eight points, all assists, in seven NCAA games.

The quote: "I don't like losing the first game, I can tell you that. There's nothing worse than having to get on a plane and leave. … My hope right now is that we have enough leadership that lived that [experience] last year and can take the next step.'' — Bob Motzko, Gophers coach.

Terriers at a glance: Boston University (29-10-0) won the Manchester (N.H.) Regional by beating Western Michigan 5-1 and Cornell 2-1. Freshman defenseman Lane Hutson (15-33-48) drives the Terriers offense, while senior Matt Brown (16-30-46) leads a forward group that has five players with 30 or more points. Goalie Drew Commesso (24-7-0, 2.41, .914) has allowed five goals over his past four games.

Did you know? The Terriers enter the Frozen Four on a nine-game winning streak, longest among the four semifinalists.

The quote: "We found our game again in the last month or so. I'm really proud of them. Went through a little bit of a stretch there in mid-February where we weren't at our best. We've come out the other side.'' — Jay Pandolfo, Boston University coach.

Quinnipiac’s Yaniv Perets leads the nation with 32 wins, a 1.46 goals against average and 10 shutouts.

Quinnipiac vs. Michigan, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Bobcats at a glance: Quinnipiac (32-4-3) beat Merrimack 5-0 and Ohio State 4-1 to win the Bridgeport (Conn.) Regional. Goalie Yaniv Perets, a finalist for the Mike Richter Award, is the Bobcats' star. His

, and his .932 save percentage ranks second. Helping Perets is a team defensive approach that gives up only 21.7 shots per game, third fewest in the nation. Sophomore forward Collin Graf leads the Bobcats offense with 20 goals and 36 assists.

Did you know? Quinnipiac has as 64-11-6 record over the past two seasons.

The quote: "It's just hard to get to the Frozen Four. … It's not easy to get there. It's not easy to get back. You have to have a lot of things go your way. You have to have the goaltending and score some timely goals.'' — Rand Pecknold, Quinnipiac coach.

Wolverines at a glance: Michigan (26-11-3) routed Colgate 11-1 and edged Penn State 2-1 in overtime to win the Allentown (Pa.) Regional. The Wolverines lead the nation with 4.23 goals per game, with freshman Adam Fantilli (29-35-64), the nation's leading scorer and a Hobey Hat Trick finalist, leading a deep and talented roster. Luke Hughes (10-37-47) adds scoring punch from the blue line, while Mackie Samoskevich (20-23-43), Rutger McGroarty (18-20-38) and Gavin Brindley (23-26-38) add offensive depth.

Did you know? Goalie Erik Portillo (25-10-2, 2.97, .909) has allowed only two goals in NCAA play this year. Last year, he allowed four or more goals in 14 games.

The quote: "One thing I told the guys at the beginning of the year, and I think it rings true is that it's not the most talented teams that win at the end. It's the teams that play together and it's the teams that are closest.'' — Brandon Naurato, Michigan coach.

Saturday's championship: Semifinal winners, 7 p.m., ESPN2