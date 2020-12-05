For the third time in as many games Richard Pitino’s Gophers found themselves being outplayed during one half at home against a non-power conference opponent this season.

No longer are teams from conference’s like the Summit League intimidated coming to play at Williams Arena. Having no fans allowed to attend might have something to do with it.

The Gophers have also looked a bit vulnerable as of late as well, but they rallied for a 76-67 win Friday against North Dakota.

With just under 12 minutes left in the first half, North Dakota had a 22-11 lead on its Big Ten opponent, the largest deficit so far this season for Pitino’s squad. But not by much.

The Gophers (4-0) also trailed by nine points in the first half against Loyola Marymount last week.

In each comeback victory this season, junior standout guard Marcus Carr carried his team back, which included his game-deciding three-pointer with 2.9 seconds left Monday to beat LMU the second time.

Gophers guard Jamal Mashburn Jr. drove past North Dakota guard Tyree Ihenacho in the first half

Carr, who had seven points on 3-for-9 shooting in the first half Friday, would take a backseat to another one of his backcourt teammates this time. Junior Both Gach, a Utah transfer and Austin native, put the scoring on his shoulders with 14 of his 21 points in the first half for a 36-35 halftime advantage.

The Fighting Hawks (0-3), who were picked to finish sixth in the Summit League preseason poll, were playing the Gophers for the second straight season and 22nd time, but they hadn’t won since 1928. That was the same year that the Barn opened.

Despite being 21 ½-point favorites Friday, the Gophers needed contributions from several players besides Carr to just keep from falling behind too big early. UND jumped out to a 8-2 lead after Minnesota turned the ball over twice on its first three possessions.

At one point in the first half, the Fighting Hawks were shooting 9-for-13 from the field, including 3-for-3 from three-point range. Their big men Filip Rebraca and Mitchell Sueker, a Marshall native, were outscoring Minnesota’s entire team 14-13 to start. Rebracra finished with a game-high 23 points.

Gach knows what it’s like to be on the other side when an opponent is outplaying the Gophers. He led Utah in scoring when it beat the U on the road last season in Salt Lake City. This time he made sure Pitino’s team could turn things around. The seventh lead change in the first half came on Gach’s three-pointer under a minute left for the one-point halftime lead.

The Gophers won for only the second time the last two seasons (1-10 record last year) when being outrebounded Monday vs. LMU, which included giving up 18 offensive boards.

They were overpowered inside with their starting frontcourt Liam Robbins and Brandon Johnson limited before both fouling out. But Robbins and Johnson were able to stay on the floor for longer stretches and impact Friday’s game.

Robbins, who ranked in top 10 in the nation in blocks at Drake last season, made it tough for UND to score in the paint with five blocks. Johnson, a Western Michigan graduate transfer, also had his best offensive game as a Gopher with 15 points.

Minnesota’s 9-2 run to finally gain some separation late was fueled by Carr’s back-to-back baskets after North Dakota pulled within two points with 6:37 left in the game.

The 6-foot-8 Johnson pump faked and scored plus the foul before converting a three-point play to give the Gophers a 67-58 lead with 4:25 to play.

Carr finished with 17 points and nine assists, but he entered Friday ranked second in the nation with 29.7 points per game. You wondered how long he could keep up that pace, especially against tougher competition.

The Gophers, who play Tuesday in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge against Boston College, found out against North Dakota they didn’t have to be bailed out by Carr again to avoid an upset.