Former Gophers wrestler Pat Smith has made the U.S. team for the Senior World Wrestling Championships, earning the spot in the Greco-Roman 72-kilogram class at last week's trials in Lincoln, Neb.

Smith, of Minneapolis, swept Benjamin Peak in a best-of-three championship series. He will wrestle at the world championships for the third time, after competing in 2017 and 2019. This year the event will be held Oct. 2-10 in Oslo, Norway.

Rachel Blount