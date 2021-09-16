Former Gophers wrestler Pat Smith has made the U.S. team for the Senior World Wrestling Championships, earning the spot in the Greco-Roman 72-kilogram class at last week's trials in Lincoln, Neb.
Smith, of Minneapolis, swept Benjamin Peak in a best-of-three championship series. He will wrestle at the world championships for the third time, after competing in 2017 and 2019. This year the event will be held Oct. 2-10 in Oslo, Norway.
Rachel Blount
