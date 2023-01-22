A total of 20,755 people made their way to 3M Arena at Mariucci this weekend to see the Gophers take on Michigan, the largest turnout for a two-game series in the rink's near 30-year history.

And the two teams definitely made the games worth the price of admission with two overtimes.

The Wolverines beat the Gophers 5-4 in overtime Saturday in in front of an announced crowd of 10,455 — the sixth-largest single-game attendance — following up Friday's 4-3 OT victory for the home squad with another exhilarating game.

The No. 2 Gophers fell to 18-7-1 (12-3-1 Big Ten), while No. 8 Michigan improved to 14-9-1 (6-8-0 conference).

Michigan started the scoring within two minutes of puck drop from Ethan Edwards, and that lead only lengthened about five minutes later when Adam Fantilli scored. But the Gophers only took another minute before cutting that margin in half, thanks to forward Bryce Brodzinski.

The second period was equally exciting from the jump, the Gophers going on the power play within the first two minutes, which forward Aaron Huglen capitalized on in just 12 seconds. After only 1 ½ minutes, the Gophers had taken their first lead on as Mason Nevers' deflection.

Speedy responses continued to be a theme of the series, though, with Fantilli nabbing his second less than a minute later to even it at 3-3. And despite the Gophers at one point having a 5-on-3 advantage because of Michigan penalties, it was the Wolverines who edged ahead once again on Jacob Truscott's score with fewer than three minutes left in the period.

The plot only worsened for the Gophers after that when one of their top scorers in Jimmy Snuggerud left the game with a five-minute major and game misconduct for contact to the head when he checked Truscott into the boards.

The Gophers survived that disadvantage into the third period, though, and even earned their own power play soon after they returned to full strength. Michigan tried to challenger for another major penalty on Brock Faber after Mackie Samoskevich injured his left shoulder on a check into the boards, but the officials cleared it.

Just like Friday night, the Gophers again tied it late to force overtime, with Brodzinski tallying his second goal with fewer than three minutes to play.

But unlike Friday night, Michigan ended the extra time in 49 seconds from Truscott's second goal.