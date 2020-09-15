The Food Parade and various virtual events weren’t enough Minnesota State Fair during the pandemic for some people. Are you ready for live music and comedy at the fairgrounds’ West End Market?

The Pay Gap Comedy & Music Festival and Marketplace will be staged Sept. 26 with three hours of comedy followed by three hours of music – with a daylong marketplace.

Fourteen woman comics, including Mary Mack, Mary Jo Pehl and Khadijah Cooper, are scheduled from noon to 3 p.m.

Then at 3:30, the singers take over -- Kat Perkins of NBC’s “The Voice” fame, Midwest country-rock favorite Devon Worley and the always soulful sisters Jearlyn and Jevetta Steele.

All the performances will take place outdoors under a roof in the West End’s Schilling Amphitheater.

Ticket options include all day ($55-$69) or only comedy or only music ($35-$45). Seating is reserved and limited. Masks and social distancing are required.

There is no admission charge for the marketplace, which opens at 10 a.m.

The event is being staged by Rock What You Got. For information, go to www.rockwhatyougotlive.com.