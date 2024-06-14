From urban to rural gardens, small to large lots, and vegetable to rainwater gardens, avid gardeners are getting ready to roll out the welcome mat to their yards as a way to educate and inspire other green thumb enthusiasts. Here are some upcoming tours in the metro area and beyond that range in themes, offering something for everyone.

WEST END NEIGHBORS' GARDEN TOUR

June 15: Explore the lush greenery of traditional gardens, the charm of native landscapes, the creativity of alley gardens and the productivity of vegetable gardens. The tour is a celebration of St. Paul's W. 7th area and its diverse gardening styles. A plant sale is also part of the event. (10 a.m. to 3 p.m., free; fortroadfed.org/west-end-garden-tour)

SEWARD GARDEN TOUR

June 20: This tour invites you to witness the beauty and care of 10 urban gardens in the heart of Minneapolis' historic Seward neighborhood. Take a tour through the beautiful gardens, followed by an afterparty with drinks and flower raffle. Spots are limited. (6 to 8 p.m.; $15 advance, $20 day of tour; sng.org)

Garden to be featured on Hennepin County Master Gardeners Learning Tour

HENNEPIN COUNTY MASTER GARDENERS LEARNING GARDEN TOUR

July 13: Hennepin County Master Gardener volunteers host this self-guided tour spotlighting 10 gardens in Minneapolis and Edina. (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; $15 advance; $20 day of tour. Children under 12 free with paid adult; hennepinmastergardeners.org)

NEW PRAGUE AREA HISTORICAL SOCIETY TOUR

July 13: A self-guided tour of private and public gardens plus presentations on the history of gardening and agriculture in the area. 400 E. Main St., New Prague. (9 a.m. to 1 p.m., $10; tinyurl.com/3cxudnbe)

NORTHFIELD GARDEN CLUB TOUR

July 13-14: Homeowners in the Northfield area open their gardens to the public in this self-guided tour that features six residential gardens. Gardens aim to show a variety such as vegetables, fruit and flowers. Garden art is also part of the lineup. (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; $10; thenorthfieldgardenclub.org)

AUXILIARY PRIVATE GARDEN TOURS

AUXILIARY PRIVATE GARDEN TOURS

July 14-16: Guests of the Arboretum Auxiliary will tour four local private gardens via air-conditioned motor coaches. Look for creative color combinations, showcase pollinator-friendly plantings, interesting water features and beautiful art pieces. (9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, 9 a.m. to noon Monday, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday; $20. Children 15 and under free with paid ticketed adult; arb.umn.edu/GardenTours)

Master Gardeners of Washington County garden tour.

WASHINGTON COUNTY MASTER GARDENERS GARDEN TOUR

July 20: The Learning and Growing tour will feature seven gardens in White Bear Lake, Oakdale and Stillwater. The gardens range from small city lots to those on acreage; from flowers and shrubs to native plants and a variety of vegetables. Master Gardeners will answer questions at each garden and educational materials will be available. (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; $15 in advance, $20 day of event; washingtoncountymg.org)

Minnesota Water Garden Society Pond and Garden Tour, July 30-31. Site L in Woodbury. Provided by MWGS

MWGS WATER GARDEN TOUR

July 27-28: The 27th Annual Minnesota Water Garden Society tour includes picturesque gardens, wonderful waterfalls and stunning streams. (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; $15 in advance, $20 day of event, $5 for a single tour site; mwgs.org)

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS GARDEN TOUR

Aug. 9: Enjoy a delightful evening of nature's beauty. Grab a map at Blooming Sunshine Garden in Lomianki Park (80 39th Av. NE., Columbia Heights) to guide you through the stunning gardens of participating community members. (5 to 8 p.m.; facebook.com/events/734358168759224)

BEYOND THE METRO

ROCHESTER GARDEN AND FLOWER CLUB

July 13: This tour spotlights six private gardens, and includes educational booths, local artisans and musicians. (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; $15, under 18 free; rgfc.org)

DULUTH WOMEN'S CLUB TOUR OF HOMES AND GARDENS

July 17: The 56th annual tour features homes and gardens from different times and eras in the community, from stately old homes to modern homes of today. (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; $42; duluthwomansclub.com)

LINDEN HILL HISTORIC ESTATE GARDEN TOUR

July 17: Walk at your own pace to see formal gardens on the grounds, then make your way to see more gardens against the backdrop of historic mansions. Then grab a map and drive to featured private gardens in the community. 608 Highland Av., Little Falls, Minn. (3 to 8 p.m.; $10; littlefallsmn.com/events/garden-tour/)

Star Tribune staff writer Coles contributed to this story.