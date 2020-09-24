'John Lewis: Good Trouble'

This documentary celebrating the late civil rights activist offers a proper history lesson with footage from some of the most significant protests of the '60s. But its most moving chapters showcase the congressman in his final years, delivering stirring speeches and dancing to Pharrell Williams' "Happy" with the same spirit he brought to the Freedom Rides. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., is among the young leaders singing his praises. 8 p.m. Sunday, CNN

Farm Aid

Despite the COVID crisis, Willie Nelson and his pals are committed to helping America's family farmers. The 35th annual Farm Aid goes virtual this year with performances by Willie and fellow board members Neil Young, John Mellencamp and Dave Matthews plus a parade of stars, including collaborations between Bonnie Raitt and Boz Scaggs and Edie Brickell and Charlie Sexton. Also appearing are Brandi Carlile, Black Pumas, Chris Stapleton, Jack Johnson, Jon Batiste, Margo Price and Nathaniel Rateliff, among others. Over the years, Farm Aid has raised more than $60 million to assist family farmers. 7-10 p.m. Sat. at FarmAid.org, YouTube, AXS TV and fans.com

Pacifica Quartet

The Pacifica Quartet is one of America's finest, and under COVID-19 protocols they drove 600 miles from Bloomington, Ind., to the Twin Cities last weekend to perform the opening recital in the Schubert Club's rejiggered virtual season. No audience was present, but the group played a scintillating all-female program of works by Amy Beach, Ruth Crawford Seeger, Jennifer Higdon, Florence Price and Fanny Mendelssohn. The video is available for free on YouTube, Facebook and the Schubert Club's own website until mid-October, and you can download excellent program notes from the Schubert site. schubert.org/virtual

'Six Degrees of Separation'

It's Will Smith's birthday, so how about marking it with a look back at his movie origins? Despite some controversy about his willingness to do what the role required, he's excellent in the adaptation of John Guare's witty, moving stage play about a wealthy New York family that shelters a young man who tells them he's Sidney Poitier's son. It's a drama about kindness, it launched a million memes and it also features sterling, Oscar-nominated work from Stockard Channing as Smith's soul-searching benefactor. Amazon Prime

Trampled by Turtles

Minnesota's bluegrassy acoustic pickers to the stars played their only two shows of the pandemic last weekend at the McHenry Outdoor Theatre in Illinois, and fans who couldn't be there have a chance to watch the ticketed livestream from Night 1 again this weekend. The band breezed through 20 of its best-loved songs, from "Codeine" and "Wait So Long" on up to "The Middle" and other standouts from their last album, "Life Is Good on the Open Road," a title that kind of stings now. $20, Tourgigs.com

'RBG'

Forget the phony "On the Basis of Sex" biopic and go for the real deal. This Oscar-nominated documentary about the life of the late, great Ruth Bader Ginsburg hits all the same highlights with intelligence and wit. There's not as much about her relationship with her daughter but you won't miss that in a portrait that emphasizes her trailblazing work on behalf of equality and her gift for pithy, enduring phrasemaking. Amazon Prime, Hulu

'The Good Place'

This recently departed series may not be fully appreciated until deep into its afterlife, when networks have given up on smart, complex sitcoms and star Kristen Bell is serving her second term as U.S. president. But feel free to get ahead of the pack, especially now that all four seasons are available for streaming. Few series have ended on such a heavenly note. Hulu