Netflix was on hand to tape Ellen DeGeneres’ shows this weekend in Minneapolis, which means much of the world will soon be able to see the performances.
Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King attend Ellen DeGeneres’ historic show in Minneapolis
Saturday’s performance at the Orpheum Theatre was supposedly the last of DeGeneres’ stand-up career.
But some people couldn’t wait.
Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King were in the sold-out audience for Saturday’s performance, which was billed as the last time DeGeneres would be doing stand-up comedy.
Winfrey has a long relationship with DeGeneres. In 1997, she portrayed a therapist on the episode of “Ellen” in which DeGeneres’ character revealed that she was gay.
Portia de Rossi, DeGeneres’ wife, was also on hand.
Nancy Kokesch, who raises standard poodles in New Ulm, spotted the couple as they were going into the stage door.
“I said, ‘I love you! and she (DeGeneres) said, ‘I love you guys, too!” said Kokesch who confirmed that DeGeneres dragged her wife out on stage during the evening’s final encore. “She was wonderful. Just incredible.”
The three sold-out shows in the Twin Cities marked the end of a nationwide tour called “Ellen’s Last Stand...Up.”
Saturday’s performance at the Orpheum Theatre was supposedly the last of DeGeneres’ stand-up career.