Timberwolves President Gersson Rosas joins the show for the first time. His vision for what the Wolves could be with D'Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns paired up is starting to take shape, but many questions about the future remain.

The biggest immediate question: Will the Wolves keep their 2021 draft pick or have to give it up to Golden State as part of the Andrew Wiggins trade for Russell? Rosas revisits that deal, whether he would still make the swap now if he knew how this year would play out, and much more.

At the outset, host Michael Rand talks through an 0-for-3 night in Minnesota sports. The most disappointing loss was another Twins setback, dropping them to 11-18.

A sight to behold, particularly for TV viewers who saw it directly behind home plate: A "Fire Rocco" sign. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli is becoming the symbol of all that is going wrong, much like Kirk Cousins in the early part of the 2020 Vikings season.

And at the end: Happy birthday Willie Mays, a legend who turns 90 today.

