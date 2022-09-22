The Lakers are celebrating their 75th anniversary this upcoming season, a history that dates back to its beginnings in Minneapolis. As part of that recognition the team announced Wednesday it will retire George Mikan's No. 99 on Oct. 30.
Mikan, who died in 2005 at age 80, won five championships with the Lakers in Minneapolis. He retired with a then-record 10,156 points and was an inaugural member of the Basketball Hall of Fame.
A statue of Mikan in his No. 99 Lakers jersey displaying his famed hook shot was unveiled at Target Center in 2001.
