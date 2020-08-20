The giant mural on the side of a south Minneapolis food market paying tribute to George Floyd has been covered with a large tarp after someone sprayed black paint on it.

The paint was sprayed over Floyd's eyes and face, according to photos and accounts circulating on social media.

Residents and others keeping watch on the mural and memorial at E. 38th Street and Chicago Avenue S. chased the suspect away, according to social media posts. A spokesman for the Minneapolis police said the department had not taken any reports about the vandalized mural.

The colorful mural has become a nationally-recognized icon and the focal point for people mourning Floyd, who died in police custody May 25. Since his death, thousands have come to the intersection to rally for social justice.

Four officers had responded to Cup Foods on a report that Floyd had passed a fake $20 bill and arrested him. They were fired and have been charged, including Derek Chauvin, who is facing murder charges.

The vandalism comes as the City Council's Policy and Government Oversight Committee on Thursday was expected to provide an update about a possible phased reopening of 38th and Chicago, which has been closed to vehicles since Floyd's death. The city also has allocated $100,000 to create a permanent memorial.

Other Floyd murals around the country reportedly have been defaced, including those in Rochester, Minn.; Long Beach, Calif., and Portland.