7:30 p.m. at Sporting Kansas City • BSN Plus, 1500-AM

Loons update: Coming off a 1-0 loss at Western Conference-leading Seattle on Saturday, the Loons take on the second-place team in the conference. ... It is the second meeting of the season. The teams played to a 0-0 draw at Allianz Field on Aug. 21. ... The Loons (8-7-7) are in sixth place in the Western Conference with 31 points. ... MF Ozzie Alonso and D Chase Gasper will not play due to yellow card accumulation. ...The teams will meet again on Oct. 31 at Allianz Field.

Sporting KC update: Sporting (12-5-7) has 43 points, and a victory Wednesday would move it ahead of Seattle, which doesn't play until Saturday. ... After losing at LAFC 4-0 on Sept. 3, Sporting regrouped with a 2-0 victory at home against Chicago on Saturday. ... Goalkeeper Tim Melia earned his 10th victory of the season against Chicago. It is his seventh consecutive regular season with at least 10 victories — tied for the longest streak in MLS history. ... MF Jose Mauri, who was signed last month, scored a goal against Chicago — his first in two games with Sporting.

Injuries: For the Loons, Juan Agudelo (thigh), Niko Hansen (hamstring), Justin McMaster (thigh) and Hassani Dotson (undisclosed) are out and Robin Lod (calf) is questionable. For Sporting KC, defender Jaylin Lindsey (hamstring) is out and forward Alan Pulido (knee) is questionable.

JOEL RIPPEL