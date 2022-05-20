7 p.m. at Dallas • BSN Extra

Lynx update: The Lynx (1-5) wrap up their three-game road trip after losing to Las Vegas, 93-87, on Thursday. ... The Lynx won two of three from Dallas last year, splitting with the Wings in Dallas. The Lynx have won 17 of the last 19 meetings between the two. ... F Aeriel Powers led the Lynx with 25 points Thursday, two shy of her career high. Powers was averaging eight points per game going into the contest. ... Sylvia Fowles (10 rebounds per game) and Jessica Shepard (9.8 per game) are fourth and fifth in the WNBA in rebounding. On Thursday, Fowles had 20 points and 11 rebounds and Shepard had 14 points and a career-high 14 rebounds. ... Natalie Achonwa (right hamstring) and Damiris Dantas (right foot) are out.

Wings update: Dallas (3-2), which is 3-0 on the road, is looking for its first home victory. The Wings are coming off a 94-84 victory at Phoenix on Thursday. G Arike Ogunbowale scored 37 points — one shy of her career high — to pace the Wings. Ogunbowale is third in the WNBA in scoring, averaging 19.6 points. ... G Allisha Gray is averaging 14.8 points and G Marina Mabrey is averaging 14.6 points. ... All-Star forward Satou Sabally could make her season debut on Saturday. Sabally, was MVP of the Turkish League finals, where she was a teammate of Lynx guard Kayla McBride on Fenerbahce Safiport.