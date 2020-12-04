8 p.m. vs. North Dakota • Williams Arena • BTN, 100.3 FM

UND led by a pair of 6-9 juniors

Preview: The Gophers (3-0) will be coming down off an emotional high after Marcus Carr’s game-winning three-pointer with 2.9 seconds left Monday to beat Loyola Marymount 67-64. North Dakota (0-2) is led by 6-9 juniors Filip Rebraca and Mitchell Sueker, who combined for 34 points and 14 rebounds in a 74-73 loss to Dixie (Utah) State on Wednesday. The Fighting Hawks were 15-18 last season under first-year coach Paul Sather, but they won at Nebraska and also reached their first Summit League tournament title game, losing to rival North Dakota State.

Players to watch: Carr was named to the Wooden Award’s Top 50 preseason watch list this week. The junior guard ranks second in the Big Ten and the NCAA in scoring, averaging 29.7 points per game and only trailing Iowa senior center Luka Garza’s 33.5 ppg. North Dakota has three Minnesota natives on its roster, including junior guard Ethan Igbanugo (Lakeville North) and freshman guard Tyree Ihenacho (Prior Lake). Sueker, a Marshall native, transferred from Division II South Dakota School of Mines.

Numbers: Last season, the Gophers defeated North Dakota 79-56 with Gabe Kalscheur leading five players in double figures with 18 points.

Marcus Fuller