Gable Steveson surprised the wrestling world by returning to competition at April's U.S. Open. After bulldozing his way through that tournament, it would be an even bigger shock if he didn't take the next step at Saturday's Final X.

The event in Newark, N.J., will determine the U.S. team for wrestling's world championships this fall. Final X includes competition in men's freestyle, women's freestyle and Greco-Roman, with 10 weight classes in each style. Two wrestlers will face off in a best-of-three series in each class, with the 30 winners qualifying for the world championships Sept. 16-24 in Belgrade, Serbia.

Steveson, the reigning Olympic gold medalist and former Gophers heavyweight, will face Mason Parris in the 125-kilogram class at Final X. A former Michigan heavyweight, Parris won the NCAA title and the Hodge Trophy as the nation's top college wrestler last spring, but Steveson dominated him 11-1 in the U.S. Open semifinals.

After winning his second NCAA championship in March 2022, Steveson retired from amateur wrestling and began full-time training with WWE. During his comeback at the U.S. Open, he outscored opponents 44-1, defeating two-time world medalist Nick Gwiazdowski 10-0 in the final.

Though he has won three world championships, two at the cadet level and one in the junior ranks, Steveson has never made a senior world championships team.

Three members of the Minnesota Storm club also will compete at Final X, all in Greco-Roman. Chaska native Pat Smith, who was upset by Justus Scott in the 72kg finals at the U.S. Open, won the world team trials challenge tournament to earn a rematch. The former Gophers wrestler is trying to make the senior world team for the fourth time.

Ryan Epps of Cannon Falls, a two-time NCAA Division III champion at Augsburg, will wrestle Spencer Woods in the 82kg class, while former Benilde-St. Margaret's wrestler Christian DuLaney of Shakopee will take on Joe Rau at 97kg.