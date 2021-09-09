Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson announced Thursday that he signed a professional wrestling deal with WWE that allows him to return to the Gophers this season to defend his NCAA heavyweight title.

Childhood dream accomplished.. I have officially signed with the @WWE!!! Thank you for the opportunity!! LETS WORK 💪🏽 — Gable Steveson (@GableSteveson) September 9, 2021

The Gophers confirmed the news with their own announcement.

Steveson has spent three seasons with the Gophers, going 67-2. He won his first NCAA championship this March, capping an undefeated season and won the Hodge Award, given to the nation's top college wrestler.

The Apple Valley native continued his roll right through the Tokyo Olympics, dominating his competition until a dramatic gold medal match. In that match on Aug. 6, Steveson trailed Georgia's Geno Petriashvili 8-5 with 13 seconds remaining but made two late moves to pull out the stunning win.

Steveson has been hinting that a deal was coming with WWE, the popular pro wrestling circuit led by chairman Vince McMahon.

Another clue came when Steveson's older brother, Bobby, recently began training at the WWE Performance Center.

