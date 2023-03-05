A fairly satisfying thing — at least if you're an Iowa fan — happened on the Hawkeyes' way into the Big Ten women's basketball championship game.

Revenge.

Best-served Saturday in front of thousands of screaming Iowa fans at Target Center in a 89-84 victory over Maryland in a semifinal game.

The victory did two things.

Put Iowa (25-6) into Sunday's final against Ohio State, with a chance to defend its 2022 crown.

Perhaps offered some balm for the 27-point licking Iowa took at Maryland nearly two weeks ago.

Using impressive balance on a night when star guard Caitlin Clark was very good but not phenomenal, Iowa led the game for all but 27 seconds, but never seemed to be in total control until the final buzzer sounded.

Indeed: Down eight with 2:53 left, Maryland mounted an 11-3 run to tie the game at 79 on Faith Masonius's basket with 2:19 left.

At the other end Clark took a three, but missed. MaKenna Warnock got the rebounds, got it out to Gabbie Marshall, who hit her seventh three-pointer of the game with 1:40 left.

After Diamond Miller missed a three at the other end, Clark fed Monika Czinano for a layup with 59 seconds left to put Iowa up five.

Still, Maryland closed to a point on Lavender Briggs' three with 25 seconds left. But Warnock calmly hit two free throws with 22.8 seconds left to make it a three-point game. Out of a time out, Abby Meyers' three didn't fall.

It was a magnificently played game, with nine of the game's 10 starters scoring double figures.

That includes all five from Iowa, led by Clark (22 points) Marshall and Warnock (21 each), Czinano (15) and Kate Martin (10).

Maryland (25-6) got 21 points each from Miller and Meyers.

This was a back-and-forth battle from the start.

Iowa opened the game on a 21-9 run only to have Maryland spend much of the rest of the first half clawing back. Down 12 off the bad, the Terps responded with a 16-8 run to pull within four on Meyers' put-back with 8 minutes left in the half.

Meyers hit two three-pointers as Iowa pushed its lead back to 12 on Czinano's basket mid-quarter.

The half ended with Iowa leading 47-42, with both teams shooting better than 50 percent and both teams efficient from behind the arc.

Not much changed in the third, other than a well-played game got tighter. Meyer's basket in the closing seconds of the quarter pulled Maryland within 61-64 entering the fourth.