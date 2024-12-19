Free checking has become easier to find, especially for older adults

To avoid paying a monthly service fee of up to $11, keep an average monthly checking balance of at least $1,500 or make regular direct deposits of at least $300 into the account (you also may be able to access your paycheck or government direct deposits up to two days early). Other perks include: unlimited check writing; overdraft protection with no transfer fees; discounts on installment loans and safe deposit boxes; and potentially higher interest rates on certificates of deposits.