Bryant McKinnie hasn't played professional football since 2013, but he's still a competitor at heart. The former Vikings offensive tackle appeared Tuesday night on NBC's "America's Got Talent" as part of the Players Choir, a group of former and active NFL players.

The team of 11, which also includes former Patriots linebacker Tully Banta-Cain and current free agent Prince Amukamara, closed out the two-hour episode with a rendition of "Lean on Me," showing off impressive harmonies — and limited dance moves.

"Honestly, that was one of my favorite-ever sessions," Simon Cowell said after the performance. Cowell and the other judges, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara, all waved the choir on to the second round.

That was no surprise. Almost all the contestants who appear on air during the audition rounds get the green light. In Tuesday's episode, that included knife throwers, body contortionists, a ventriloquist and a deaf comedian.

Even a 10-year-old singer channeling the girl from "The Exorcist" seemed to wow the panel.

The Players Choir may have been conventional compared to the rest of the competition, but the fact that producers chose to save the act for the finale suggests it might be a real contender.

"You are good singers," Cowell said. "Just as importantly, your energy and your story is just amazing. I can tell you really want to win and I love that."

New episodes of "AGT" air at 7 p.m. Tuesdays on KARE, Ch. 11. Live rounds begin in August.