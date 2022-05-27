Former Vikings linebacker Ben Leber is joining the talk-show rosters. Leber, who played in purple from 2006 to 2010, will become the permanent co-host for "Twin Cities Live," KSTP TV's afternoon staple. He'll be joining Elizabeth Ries, who is also one of the executive producers.

"Elizabeth Ries is an incredible talent, a good friend with a magnetic personality and I'm so pumped to work beside her every day," said Leber, who also offers up football expertise on KFAN radio. "This is going to be such a fun journey that I hope all of you will enjoy with me!"

Leber is filling the spot left open by Steve Patterson, who departed last year.

"Twin Cities Live," which airs at 3 p.m. weekdays on KSTP, Ch. 5, has a history of tapping personalities with a sports background. John Hanson, who co-hosted when the show premiered in 2008, came from the world of sports radio.

Ries has been with the show since 2009. This will be her fourth on-air partner.

"Ben has a big presence, a curious mind and a deep connection to the people and businesses in this community,' Ries said. "We are so happy to have him on board!"

Leber, who lives in Edina, will officially start his new gig sometime in June.