Former Gophers guard Jamal Mashburn Jr., announced via Instagram on Friday that he is transferring to New Mexico, where he will rejoin former Minnesota coach Richard Pitino.

Mashburn entered the NCAA transfer portal after the Gophers fired Pitino last month. As a freshman, the 6-2 Mashburn averaged 8.2 points for Minnesota last season and flourished late in the year, averaging 13.6 points over the final nine games.

Pitino signed a five-year contract at New Mexico the morning after being fired by the Gophers. His connection with Mashburn stretches through both families, as Jamal Mashburn Sr., was a star at Kentucky coached by Pitino's father, Rick.