1. Mohamed Ibrahim is a special player

OK, we already knew that, but the sixth-year senior running back's performance Saturday cemented it. Ibrahim rushed 23 times for 202 yards and three touchdowns for his fourth career 200-yard game and 12th consecutive game of 100 yards or more. Ibrahim averages 154.7 yards per game, which ranks second nationally to Illinois' Chase Brown (165.3). Already, there's Heisman Trophy chatter out there.

2. Tanner Morgan is spreading the wealth

Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan passed only 16 times, but he distributed the ball to five different receivers, Chris Autman-Bell and Brevyn Spann-Ford leading the team with three catches each. The return of Daniel Jackson (two catches, 26 yards) from injury will be key with Autman-Bell likely out for at least the near future.

3. Ko Kieft, Part II

Replacing a devastating blocker like Ko Kieft at tight end never was going to be easy, but Kieft's understudy last year, Nick Kallerup, is proving himself up to the challenge. The fourth-year sophomore from Wayzata was especially effective on Ibrahim's rugby scrum touchdown when he first blocked a pair of Buffaloes and then helped drag Ibrahim into the end zone.

4. A loud opening statement

The Joe Rossi vs. Mike Sanford Jr. matchup was going to be interesting just because Rossi, the Gophers defensive coordinator, and Sanford, Colorado's offensive coordinator, matched wits daily during the past two years when Sanford ran Minnesota's offense. Rossi basically delivered a knockout blow on Colorado's first play from scrimmage when he sent cornerback Terell Smith on a blitz. Smith sacked quarterback J.T. Shrout and forced a fumble that Jalen Logan-Redding recovered at the Colorado 11. Two plays later, the Gophers led 14-0 and the Buffaloes were finished.

5. That defense is stingy

The Gophers limited Colorado to an average gain of 3.9 yards per play for the game and were especially tough in the first half, when the Buffaloes gained only 1.8 yards per play. Such stinginess was a habit in the nonconference season for the Gophers, as New Mexico State averaged 2.8 yards per play and Western Illinois 3.8.