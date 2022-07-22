Introduction: Host Michael Rand looks ahead to the second half of the Twins season with five predictions. Will anyone significant be traded? How about some bullpen help? Which current players are poised for big second halves? And will the Twins win the AL Central? Rand tackles all those questions.

11:00: Star Tribune columnist La Velle E. Neal III joins Rand in advance of Neal's trip to Cooperstown this weekend for the Hall of Fame induction of Twins connections Tony Oliva, Jim Kaat and David Ortiz. Plus the big future question: Is Joe Mauer a Hall of Famer?

27:00: Kyler Murray got paid like Aaron Rodgers, but he shouldn't try to emulate Rodgers in one key area.

