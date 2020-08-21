TOP OF THE ORDER

With the Wolves getting the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft, here are five players they might be able to target.

LaMelo Ball, guard, Illawara (Australia): Ball, the brother of New Orleans’ Lonzo Ball, played professionally in Australia. At 6-7, he’s got size (he averaged 7.6 rebounds) and playmaking ability (6.8 assists).

Anthony Edwards, guard, Georgia: Edwards shot just 29% from three-point range, but he’s perhaps the quickest and most explosive prospect in the draft.

James Wiseman, center, Memphis: Is athletic for his size (7-1) and could be a stalwart defender in the post. Played in just three games for Memphis.

Onyeka Okongwu, forward/center, USC: Would be a project offensively (he didn’t shoot threes in college). Is stronger around the basket and is a good defender.

Deni Avdija, forward, Maccabi Tel Aviv (Israel): Has good offensive skills for his size at 6-9 but also earned high marks for his effort and ability to defend.

Obi Toppin, forward, Dayton: Has questions about his defensive acumen and will need some work on that end of the floor, but is NBA ready offensively.