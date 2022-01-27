Introduction: As Kwesi Adofo-Mensah is introduced Thursday as the new GM of the Vikings, host Michael Rand takes a look at five big questions. Will this type of unconventional hire, made popular lately in MLB and the NBA, work in the NFL? How will Adofo-Mensah's fresh set of eyes evaluate the Vikings' roster, including Kirk Cousins? Plus other questions.

11:00: Star Tribune Olympics writer Rachel Blount joins the show ahead of the start of the Winter Games next week to discuss all the great Minnesota story lines — and the logistical challenges that await in Beijing.

29:00: More fuel for Aaron Rodgers to Denver speculation? And two good basketball games Thursday night.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports