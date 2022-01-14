Minnesota will see $60 million flow into the state for bridge projects this year from the new federal infrastructure law, the first batch of funding in what state leaders are calling a "historic" investment in the nation's transportation systems.

The funding is part of $302 million overall projected for state bridges over the next five years as part of the roughly $1 trillion infrastructure package.

"No state knows better than Minnesota how important is to have safe and reliable bridges," Minnesota U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar said Friday in a press conference. "The cracks in the broken transportation system became tragically clear on August 1, 2007 when the 35W bridge collapsed in the Mississippi River, taking the lives of 13 and injuring many more."

A release from the U.S. Department of Transportation Friday said the funds will help improve 615 bridges in poor condition, as well as roughly 5,020 bridges in fair condition in the state. Nationwide, the law is expected to help address approximately 15,000 bridges in need of repair.

Minnesota Department of Transportation Commissioner Margaret Anderson Kelliher said the funding will make the biggest impact starting in the 2023 construction season, but the $60 million will help to plan for a number of projects starting this year.

She anticipates the funding will soon go toward projects such as the 494 Bridge over the Minnesota River, the Highway 61 Bridge over the Pigeon River on the border with Ontario, four bridges on Interstate 94 in Douglas County and the Dunwoody Bridge in Minneapolis.

While the federal government typically requires a 20% local match for infrastructure grants, new guidance from the federal government on Friday notes the funds can be used for 100% of the cost of repairing or rehabilitating local bridges that are not part of the federal highway funding system.

"What this means for Minnesotans is that bridge you drive over every day to go to work or to take your kids to school is going to be safe, it's going to be smoother, it's going to be more efficient," said Minnesota U.S. Sen. Tina Smith. "Those bridges are also going to be more resilient to the big storms and floods that we are seeing so much more of today because of climate change."

Overall, the state expects to get $4.5 billion for highways, bridges, transit, water infrastructure and other projects over five years from the federal law.

State projects will still require a 20% match to the federal funds, which is expected to be part of the debate over construction spending when the 2022 legislative session convenes on Jan. 31.