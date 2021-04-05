Patrick Reusse joins Michael Rand to talk through an amazing weekend of sports. The men's and women's basketball Final Fours have been nothing short of spectacular, led by the heroics of Minnesotan Jalen Suggs for Gonzaga in Saturday's semifinal win. Plus the Twins rebounded from a tough loss in the opener to look quite impressive Saturday and Sunday. And what's up with the Thibs-like 44 minutes for Karl-Anthony Towns in the second game of a back-to-back?

Later in the show, Wolves and Lynx CEO Ethan Casson joins to talk about the return of fans at Target Center tonight. Though capacity will be limited — as it will also be when fans are back at Xcel Energy Center for tonight's Wild vs. Colorado game — it is a significant marker on the road back to "normalcy."

