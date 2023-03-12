Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Former Gophers men's basketball recruit Dennis Evans is now committed to Louisville.

Evans, a five-star, 7-1 center from Riverside, Calif., signed a national letter of intent with the Gophers in November but formally requested his release on Feb. 24.

There was immediate speculation that Evans would head to Louisville and he committed during his recruiting visit with the Cardinals this weekend. They finished 4-28 this season.