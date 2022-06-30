Former Gophers diver Sarah Bacon won a silver medal in women's 1-meter diving at the world championships in Budapest, becoming the first American woman to win two world championship medals on the 1-meter board.

A five-time NCAA champion for the Gophers, Bacon sat 9.05 points out of second place heading into the last round of dives. Bacon scored 57.20 on her last dive, a front 2 ½ somersault pike, to edge past Canada's Mia Vallee for silver by .05 of a point.

China's Li Yajie won gold with 300.85 points, ahead of Bacon (276.65).

RACHEL BLOUNT

Etc.

Englishman Samuel Storey, a recent Morningside graduate, and two local golfers, Derek Hitchner of Minneapolis and Jacob Pedersen of Shorewood, advanced in U.S. Amateur qualifying on Tuesday at Dacotah Ridge Golf Club in Morton, Minn. Storey was the medalist with a 5-under 139 for 36 holes, Hitchner and Pederson tied for second at 140 and survived a three-man playoff. The national tournament will be Aug. 15-21 in Paramus, N.J.

Gophers men's hockey coach Bob Motzko announced that defensemen Brock Faber and Jackson LaCombe and forward Jaxon Nelson were named captains for the 2022-22 season.

The Whitecaps announced they signed goalie Amanda Leveille to a one-year contract for the 2022-23 season. The former Gopher will return for her fifth season with the team and seventh in the Premier Hockey Federation.

Sprinter Ramy Ayoub of Farmington High School was named the Gatorade Minnesota Boys Track and Field Player of the Year. Ayoub, who has signed with the Gophers, broke a state meet record in winning the 400-meter dash in 47.34 seconds in Class 3A.