The Vikings placed five more players, including linebacker Eric Kendricks and three starting offensive linemen, on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday. They will not be allowed back at TCO Performance Center until they clear league protocols.

Right tackle Brian O'Neill, left tackle Christian Darrisaw, left guard Ezra Cleveland and safety Camryn Bynum were also sent away from the team Monday. All five played during Sunday night's 37-10 loss to the Packers. Five player additions to the COVID list is the most by the Vikings in a single day this season.

Because Kendricks is vaccinated, he can land on the COVID list only because he tested positive. He can return as soon as he's symptom-free for 24 hours and produces two negative tests; those tests can now be taken the same morning under updated league protocols. Unvaccinated players who tested positive could also return by Sunday's season finale vs. Chicago, because the league's minimum quarantine has been cut to five days for asymptomatic cases.

Seven players are on the COVID list, including quarterback Kirk Cousins and linebacker Nick Vigil. Defensive end Patrick Jones II was cleared to return Monday.

The Vikings are down to six offensive linemen — Oli Udoh, Garrett Bradbury, Rashod Hill, Blake Brandel, Dakota Dozier and Wyatt Davis — on the active roster. They also have guard Kyle Hinton and tackle Timon Parris on the practice squad.

Quarterback Kyle Sloter, re-signed last week as a practice arm, has been released.