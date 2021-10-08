Minnesota United will have All-Star midfielder Emanuel Reynoso available for Sunday's match against Colorado, after an independent review panel overturned a red card issued to him last Saturday against FC Dallas.
Reynoso was carded for a serious foul in the 89th minute. The red card would have kept him out for the next match. But Minnesota United appealed. Each MLS team is allowed two unsuccessful appeals per season, including the playoffs.
The Loons, who are fighting for a playoff berth in the Western Conference, will have at least two more appeals available moving forward.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Judge delays depositions for Ferentzes in racial bias case
Iowa's head football coach, Kirk Ferentz, and offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz will not have to spend the team's bye week answering questions from lawyers for Black former players who say they suffered discrimination, a federal judge ruled.
Gophers
'This is awesome for me.' Johnson makes Big Ten media day debut
The first-year Gophers men's basketball coach was among three new coaches in the Big Ten welcomed by peers in Indianapolis.
Gophers
Whalen: U women to lean on leadership from veteran backcourt
Three of Minnesota's top four scoring leaders returning are guards, including co-leading scorers Sara Scalia and Jasmine Powell.
Loons
Red card overturned, Reynoso available for Sunday's Loons match
An independent review panel overturned a red card issued to Minnesota United star Emanuel Reynoso last Saturday against FC Dallas.
Randball
How did Mankato become best men's college hockey team in the country?
Head coach Mike Hastings, who joined Friday's Daily Delivery podcast, is the straight line through which the Mavericks' success can be drawn.