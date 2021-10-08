Minnesota United will have All-Star midfielder Emanuel Reynoso available for Sunday's match against Colorado, after an independent review panel overturned a red card issued to him last Saturday against FC Dallas.

Reynoso was carded for a serious foul in the 89th minute. The red card would have kept him out for the next match. But Minnesota United appealed. Each MLS team is allowed two unsuccessful appeals per season, including the playoffs.

The Loons, who are fighting for a playoff berth in the Western Conference, will have at least two more appeals available moving forward.