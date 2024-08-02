With record customer gains, Ecolab plans to use tech to grow even more

Ecolab has a new growth plan, one that is counting on AI and other tech tools to use data to help customers and sell more of its products.
With new business wins at record highs and improved operating margins, the St. Paul-based company launched what it is calling the “One Ecolab” initiative.
“When we talk about One Ecolab, we talk about one customer, one field sales and one company,” said Chief Executive Christophe Beck. “It’s really to help customers understand that … we serve millions of customers in 170 countries and in 40 industries.”
Ecolab provides water, hygiene and infection prevention products and services in places from manufacturing plants to colleges and arenas. Under the new plan, the company will expand use of its current digital technologies and add solutions using AI and other tools.
Goals include 5% to 7% organic sales growth and progress toward 20% operating margins.
The plan also means Ecolab needs to work differently in the future. Previously, the company was organized along business lines. Now, it will be more focused on customers.