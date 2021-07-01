Dustin Johnson, the second-ranked player in the world, committed to play in the 3M Open.

The PGA Tour event, in its third year in Minnesota, will be played July 22-25 at the TPC Twin Cities in Blaine.

Johnson played last year, but withdrew because of back spasms after the first round. He has 24 career victories, including the 2020 Masters and the 2016 U.S. Open. He is the only player to win all four World Golf Championships and has won a Tour event in each of the past 13 seasons.

Players have until July 16 to commit for the 156-player field, and can withdraw at any time.

The tournament also has commitments from past major champions Louis Oosthuizen, Stewart Cink, Jason Dufner, Lucas Glover, Sergio Garcia and Charl Schwartzel.

The 3M Open comes the week after the British Open, but 3M Open executive director Hollis Cavner said a chartered airplane will ferry players from Royal St. George's in England directory to Minnesota.

The Olympic golf tournament is July 29-Aug. 1 in Tokyo, meaning Olympic golfers won't play in the 3M Open. But Johnson (U.S.), Garcia (Spain) and Oosthuizen (South Africa) are among players declining Olympic berths. The U.S. Olympic team will be Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele and Bryson DeChambeau, with Patrick Cantlay as first reserve.

World No. 1 Jon Rahm will play for Spain in the Olympics, and Rory McIlroy has committed to play for Ireland.