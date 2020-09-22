Dudley Riggs, the witty showman who gave his name to a comedy troupe and gave Twin Citians and the world loads of laughter even as he provided a spawning ground for Hollywood talent, died Tuesday in Minneapolis. He was 88.

Riggs is best known as the owner and producer of the Brave New Workshop, America’s oldest improvisational sketch comedy troupe. Workshop alumni include comedians Louie Anderson and Lizz Winstead, screenwriter Pat Proft (“The Naked Gun”), actors Carl Lumbly (“Cagney & Lacey,” “Alias”) and Melissa Peterman (“Reba”) and Al Franken, the former senator and “Saturday Night Live” regular.

“He was our boot camp toward show business,” Anderson said Tuesday afternoon. “When we went on to travel the country or went to the next level, we had some kind of idea of what we were doing — or at least knew enough that we could pretend we did.”

Born Jan. 18, 1932, in Arkansas to a father who owned an itinerant circus, Riggs led an life of travel. He told the Star Tribune in 2010 that he didn’t have any stability until adulthood.

“I’ve been in denial about that, because it’s a little tough when you say that for the first 30 years of my life, I didn’t have a personal mailing address,” Riggs said.

Riggs worked in his family’s touring show, becoming a circus aerialist and clown, influences that defined his lifelong love of entertainment. He suffered injuries along the way. He also nearly caused an international incident in 1952 when, on a tour of Japan, he shook the hand of Emperor Hirohito’s son, Akihito, while dressed as Alfonse the Clown.

Dudley Riggs, shown in September 2010, owned Brave New Workshop for 39 years, selling to current owners John Sweeney and Jenni Lilledahl in 1997.

But he married and settled in Minneapolis in the late 1950s, where he and his first wife, Ruth, owned a coffeeshop on E. Hennepin Avenue that had the first espresso machine in the state.

“He was probably the first guy to charge $5 for a cup of coffee,” Anderson joked.

That coffeeshop soon became the home of the Instant Theater Company, the first of a series of Riggs-led satirical troupes that culminated in his Brave New Workshop, the comedy institution now based in downtown Minneapolis.

“I wouldn’t be anywhere if the Brave New Workshop wasn’t there,” Proft said. “I could be doing radio in Fargo and there’d be nothing wrong with that. But if it wasn’t for that place that Dudley built and the Comedy Store, two places I bumped into, my life would have been very different.”

He owned Brave New Workshop for 39 years, selling to current owners John Sweeney and Jenni Lilledahl in 1997.

Services are being planned. This story is developing, check back later for more details about Riggs’ life.

Neal Justin contributed to this report.