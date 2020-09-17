Authorities have identified a man who died in a traffic collision over the weekend in Brooklyn Park, where construction might have contributed to the crash.

Jupiter Yang, 24, of Brooklyn Park, was killed in the crash that occurred about 8:15 a.m. Saturday at West Broadway and Candlewood Drive, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office said.

Police say Yang was in a car turning left from westbound Candlewood, where he was hit by a moving truck traveling north on Broadway. The crash closed Broadway for several hours.

Police have yet to disclose who had the right of way. They also have not identified the truck driver or said whether that motorist was injured.

Deputy Police Chief Mark Bruley said it is “possible that current road construction in that area played a part.”

Yang was a member of the Marine Corps Reserves who recently obtained his Realtor’s license, according to his Facebook page and postings by family in the wake of his death that show him in full uniform and on assignment.