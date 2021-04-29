Ben Goessling joins Michael Rand for a full breakdown of his seven-round Vikings mock draft. What will they do with all 10 picks? What are their biggest needs — both obvious and not-so-obvious? How surprised would Goessling be if they use their first two picks on something other than offensive or defensive linemen? Is this the year the Vikings break with their own habits and draft a real developmental quarterback in the middle rounds to serve at least as this year's backup? And do they dare draft an SEC kicker again?

At the start of the show, Rand takes a few minutes to praise one player who has delivered time after time this season for the Twins: Byron Buxton. Even through this 8-15 start — a record that improved Wednesday with a 10-2 victory in Cleveland — Buxton has been everything fans have always wanted him to be. That brilliance was punctuated by a 5-for-5 game in Wednesday's win that had all the elements of vast skill set.

And the Wild lost 4-3 to St. Louis after holding a 3-1 lead in the third period — a setback that could be damaging to Minnesota's hopes to earn home ice in the first round of the playoffs.

If you don't see the podcast player on your device, tap here.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports