Suddenly everyone is an armchair meteorologist. Sunday at church a man in front of me (Tim) turned around and discussed the European model for five minutes. “I was a construction supervisor — we lived or died by the weather,” he said. Pre-internet in college there was one useful weather model, the LFM. Nobody at home could see the raw model output. Today there are hundreds of weather models, most of them online. The trick is knowing which model to believe, and when. But with weather apps and free websites you can make your own forecast. NOAA’s models are free, but you’ll pay to take a deep dive and see ECMWF (European) model data. .
Douglas: 40s this week, with rain on Wednesday
We could see 50s by the weekend
The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 10, 2024 at 10:23PM
Many spots picked up a quarter inch of rain over the weekend. Not exactly drought-busting, but your lawn may be looking a little perkier.
I see 40s this week, 50s by the weekend with a slug of rain Wednesday. I could see a rain/snow mix by Thanksgiving. Mother Nature is cruel like that, as I recall.
Remember this: All models are wrong. Some are wrong a little less often.