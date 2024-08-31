Donovan hits a 3-run homer as the Cardinals hold off the Yankees for a 6-5 win

Yankees: 1B Anthony Rizzo (fractured right forearm) felt fine, according to manager Aaron Boone, after playing first base for all of his fifth rehab game for Double-A Somerset on Friday. He could be activated Sunday when rosters expand. ... RHP Clarke Schmidt (strained right lat) threw a side session and the team will decide by Sunday if he needs another rehab appearance Monday or can be activated. … RHP Ian Hamilton (strained right lat) was scratched from Friday's rehab appearance for Somerset because of back spasms.