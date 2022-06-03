Q: I am moving to a new home that doesn't have a fence, and I can't afford to install one. I've heard that pouring ammonia around the perimeter will keep the dogs in their place. Does that work?

A: Ammonia won't prevent your dogs from exploring their new neighborhood. Secure fencing is the only long-term solution. In the short term, you'll need to take your dogs out on leashes, put them on tethers or place them in runs.

Tethering is not a good long-term solution. Dogs do not do well when tied up; some even learn aggressive behaviors that lead to attacks on anyone — especially children — wandering into their reach.

Tethering has other hazards, too. Your dogs can tangle their lines and become unable to reach food, water or shade, or loose dogs can attack them. Dogs should be tethered only for short periods and always under supervision. And never use a choke-chain collar with a tether. It's too easy for dogs to strangle.

Ready-made dog runs can be found for a couple hundred dollars, and less if you are able to find one secondhand. These will keep your dogs safe during potty breaks.

I don't recommend electronic fences (systems that give dogs a shock when they near the perimeter of a property). While they may keep an animal on the property, they won't protect a pet from other animals, pet thieves or harassment by neighborhood kids. And a strong-willed dog will sometimes choose to take the shock to get out of the yard with enough temptation (such as a squirrel), but it won't choose to do so to get back in.

Real fences are always the best choice for safely and securely containing a dog. If that's not possible, keeping your dog inside and leash-walking for exercise and relief is the next best thing.

Do you have a pet question? Send it to askpetconnection@gmail.com or visit Facebook.com/DrMartyBecker.