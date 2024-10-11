Disneyland offers deep discounts for kids in early 2025

The wait for a U.S. passport has gotten shorter — again. The State Department announced that the processing time for passports is now four to six weeks, down from six to eight weeks. Expedited processing, which costs an extra $60, will continue to take two to three weeks. That new time window is a steep drop from pandemic-related waits in 2021, when officials warned that it could take 12 to 18 weeks. Since then, times have dropped bit by bit; in early 2023, routine processing took 10 to 13 weeks. The current waits — which do not include mailing times — are the same whether people apply by paper or online. Last month, the State Department also said its online passport renewal system was “fully available to the public.”