Diego Rubio scores in stoppage time to help Austin tie Real Salt Lake 1-1

Diego Rubio scored in the 93rd minute to help Austin tie Real Salt Lake 1-1 on Wednesday night.

The Associated Press
May 29, 2025 at 3:39AM

AUSTIN, Texas — Diego Rubio scored in the 93rd minute to help Austin tie Real Salt Lake 1-1 on Wednesday night.

Rubio headed in a cross by Žan Kolmanič for his first MLS goal since June 22, 2024.

William Agada also scored on a header for RSL in the 67th for his second career MLS goal.

Austin (5-6-5) was coming off a 1-all draw with Minnesota United last Saturday when Kolmanič netted his first career goal for the club.

Salt Lake (4-9-3) is winless in six consecutive matches – last winning at San Diego on April 26.

The start of the game was delayed 30 minutes due to lightning in the area.

