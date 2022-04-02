Saturday morning it became official. Former Gophers great and current University of Minnesota basketball coach Lindsay Whalen was named a member of the 2022 Naismith Hall of Fame class. She will be enshrined in the hall during a ceremony in September.

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley, getting ready for the NCAA championship game in Minneapolis, called Whalen "my favorite point guard."

Staley was an assistant coach on the 2016 U.S. team that won Olympic gold in Rio de Janeiro.

"I like how she's wired,'' Staley said of Whalen. "I like the fact that she's so inquisitive. She's a hall of famer, but the questions she asks. … She needed to have a true understanding of what our coaching staff needed. She was unafraid to ask the questions.

Recently, when reminiscing about her time working with Staley, Whalen recalled that 2016 team, how she, Staley and Lynx coach and Team USA assistant Cheryl Reeve — three point guards — used to sit around at night and talk basketball.

"A lot of times people think they're just that good, they can figure things out,'' Staley said. "But she actually wanted to know and didn't have an issue voicing, asking the questions to make sure. That's why she's going to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.''

Whalen joins Kevin McHale as the only University of Minnesota players to be so honored.

As a player there was very little Whalen didn't accomplish. She helped lead the 2003-04 Gophers into the Final Four; she was the Gophers' all-time leader in both scoring and assists. The fourth-overall pick in the 2004 draft, she was a six-time WNBA All-Star, three-time first-team all-WNBA player and a four-time WNBA champion with the Lynx.

When she retired after the 2018 season she was the league's all-time winningest player, with 307.

International play? Whalen won two Olympic gold medals.