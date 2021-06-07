Intro: The Vikings and Danielle Hunter reached a temporary solution in Hunter's quest for more money, with the Vikings giving him extra cash in 2021 and setting up a decision before 2022. It's another in a series of short-term moves for a team that seems to be loading up on defense for one season. Whether that's more than just an acknowledgement of how bad the defense was last year — an attempt to save jobs, exploit a potential weakness in Green Bay or both — is another question.

4:00: Musician Claire de Lune joins the show for a discussion of the NBA, Lakers fandom and other topics. She'll help explain why she thinks so many artists are basketball fans, trash the Clippers at every possible moment and much more in an entertaining conversation.

30:00: Byron Buxton is traveling with the Twins but isn't playing yet after a rehab stint in St. Paul. That says about all you need to know about this season.

