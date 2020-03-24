Daniel Oturu seemed all but certain to leave the Gophers for the pros after the 6-10 sophomore from Cretin-Derham Hall produced one of the program’s finest seasons in recent memory.
2019-20 NUMBERS
• Led Big Ten at 11.3 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game; was second in conference at 20.1 points per game (Iowa’s Luka Garza, 23.9)
• Scoring average second all-time among Gophers sophomores (Mychal Thompson, 25.9 ppg in 1975-76)
• Shot 56.3% from the floor, best in the conference
• Had 18 double-doubles, second in the conference (Maryland’s Jaylen Smith, 21)
• Scored 20 points 18 times this season
• Had 13 games with at least 20 points and 10 rebounds
• His 226 rebounds in Big Ten play set a Gophers record
• Shot 19-for-52 (36.5%) from three-point range
2019-20 HONORS
• Sporting News All-America third team
• CBS Sports All-America third team
• AP All-America honorable mention
• All-Big Ten second team, media and coaches
• All-Big Ten defensive team
• United States Basketball Writers Association all-district team
• National Association of Basketball Coaches All-District 7 first team