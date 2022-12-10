Friday night's game in Salt Lake City began with the Utah Jazz fans giving Rudy Gobert a hero's welcome. It ended with the Wolves giving the Jazz the bum rush.

It was Gobert's first game back where he began his career. And he responded, with a 22-point, 13-rebound double-double.

But it was Gobert's teammate, guard D'Angelo Russell, who slammed the door in Minnesota's 118-108 win.

Russell scored 20 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter. He hit all seven of his shots. He made all six of his three-pointers. He almost single-handedly held off a Jazz team playing without two starters that had erased a double-figure Wolves lead, pulling within a point three times and down two with 3:14 left.

It was another big win for the Wolves (13-12), who won without Karl-Anthony Towns for the second straight time.

All five Wolves starters were in double figures. Kyle Anderson had a Swiss Army knife night, with 15 points, 12 assists, seven rebounds. Anthony Edwards had a difficult night shooting but scored 14. Jaden McDaniels had 11.

Utah was led by Michael Beasley's 23 points.

Down 15 at the half, the Jazz pulled within three entering the fourth.

And despite Russell's heroics — he scored 12 of the Wolves' first 14 points in the fourth quarter — the Jazz kept coming.

Down eight after Edwards hit a three with 4:36 left, Beasley scored, then Kelly Olynyk hit a three. After a Wolves turnover, Mike Conley hit a three with 3:14 left. The 8-2 run made it a two-point game.

Out of a timeout, Russell hit another three. The Wolves got a stop and Russell hit yet another three. And the Wolves were off.

The Jazz attempted just eight two-point shots in the first quarter, but they made five of 14 three-pointers. The Wolves made just one of eight three-point attempts, but were 9 for 14 on twos. These contrasting approaches produced a 28-24 Wolves lead after the first 10 minutes.

All five Wolves starters scored in the opening quarter, led by Anthony Edwards with seven. Gobert — who started the scoring with a slam off a nice Anderson pass — had five, as did Anderson.

Up by a point with 2:50 left, the Wolves finished the quarter 5-2 despite missing their final five shots of the quarter.

Utah opened the second quarter 6-3 to pull within a point on Jordan Clarkson's bucket.

Pretty much the rest of the half belong to the Wolves.

The Jazz made eight of 22 second-quarter shots, just two of 10 three-point attempts. The Wolves were 11-for-17 while scoring 33 points.

And then, the third quarter happened.

As has happened so many times this season, the third quarter is where double-figure Wolves leads go to die. It was basically a quarter-long run for the Jazz; Utah outscored the Wolves 33-21 in the quarter, and ended it 14-7.

The comeback crested when Conley hit a three-pointer with 1:58 left to tie the game at 79. Naz Reid hit a three pointer 1:19 left to put Minnesota up three, 82-79, entering the fourth.

That's when Russell took over. He scored 20 of the Wolves' final 36 points. Gobert contributed eight points and Edwards added five.

