ONTARIO, CALIF. – D'Angelo Russell had 19 points, seven rebounds and nine assists as the Timberwolves defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 128-100 on Monday night.
Russell was 7-for-11 from the field and 3-for-4 from three-point range.
The Wolves, now 3-0 in the preseason, shot 51.6% from the field and made 14 three-pointers.
A 40-point second quarter gave them a 67-57 lead at halftime.
Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards each had 17 points.
BOXSCORE: Timberwolves 128, L.A. Clippers 100
NEWS SERVICES
